Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.: Digital Clarity Announces Strategic Alliance with Leading Transformation Consultancy 1ovmany

Digital Clarity and 1ovmany Join Forces to Propel Business Growth in Europe, USA, and Globally.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Digital Clarity (DC), a leading digital marketing management consultancy and the wholly-owned operating flagship and brand of DBMM Group, Inc. (DBMM), a fully reporting US public holding company, announced a strategic alliance today with award-winning, privately held, strategic transformation consultancy 1ovmany (1ovmany). Both companies are announcing their new partnership today.

This powerful partnership brings together two industry leaders to offer comprehensive solutions that drive growth and innovation into agile organizations for businesses across Europe, the USA, and beyond with selective measurement.

As the business landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the need for agile, integrated, yet futuristic strategies, has never been greater. With this strategic alliance, DC and 1ovmany combine their respective strengths to provide clients with a holistic approach to business transformation.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with 1ovmany said Reggie James, Founder and CEO of Digital Clarity. "By combining our deep understanding of digital marketing strategy with their expertise in strategic, sustainable transformation, we are uniquely positioned to empower B2B tech leaders to navigate the complexities of today's digital world and achieve their growth objectives and full potential." The value proposition for clients represents full service, with the silo approach prevalent in many advisory companies eliminated, and the solutions become seamless and fully collaborative.

Digital Clarity brings years of experience in strategic digital marketing management, offering tailored strategies that resonate with target audiences and drive tangible results. From market research and branding to lead generation and customer engagement, Digital Clarity is committed to advising clients to maximize their potential which edges out any competition.

1ovmany specializes in digital transformation, helping businesses harness the power of technology to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation through organization design and agility. With a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and blockchain, 1ovmany empowers organizations to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

Like Digital Clarity, 1ovmany?is based in London and operates globally, citing many international clients as part of its roster.

Jointly, by focusing on both internal and external strengths, the companies can leverage being stronger together. Prospective and current clients receive a unique way forward, which results in a competitive advantage.

Together, Digital Clarity and 1ovmany offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the diverse needs of today's businesses. From developing integrated marketing strategies to implementing cutting-edge digital solutions, the alliance provides clients with a one-stop shop for all their growth and transformation needs.

Taner Kapucu and Mike Horwath are Founders and Co-CEOs of 1ovmany. Taner said, "Our partnership with Digital Clarity marks a significant milestone in our journey. Having the ability to partner with an industry leader in Digital Clarity represents for us a level of recognition and opportunity to truly harness and enhance client engagements and deliver even more value than we currently do."

By combining our internal organizational design, change management, technical expertise, and guidance with their external marketing acumen and execution, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to clients seeking to unlock new growth opportunities, drive meaningful change, and achieve full, sustainable potential."

The dynamics of having a seat at the table of clients' decision-makers exponentially increase a consultancy's value, much like that of its attorneys or bankers.

Whether clients are looking to expand their presence in new markets, optimize their digital infrastructure, or enhance their brand visibility, the Digital Clarity and 1ovmany alliance offers a compelling solution while positively impacting the environment and society.

Together, they are committed to empowering B2B tech leaders to realize their vision and achieve extraordinary success in today's dynamic business landscape through sustainable execution and transformation.

We will share some of the results achieved on the way forward through updates and normal reporting.

--------------------------------------------------

About Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity (DC) is a leading digital marketing management consultancy and the wholly owned operating flagship and brand of DBMM Group, Inc. (DBMM), a fully reporting US public holding company. Digital Clarity helps B2B technology leaders achieve business growth through a series of marketing strategies that have been developed over 2 decades.

https://www.digital-clarity.com/

About DBMM

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (DBMM) is a fully reporting?US public holding company that trades on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market, with its headquarters in New York City and its 100%-owned/operating subsidiary and brand, Digital Clarity, headquartered in the UK.

https://www.dbmmgroup.com/

About 1ovmany

At 1ovmany, our mission is to help organizations achieve sustainable transformation and reach their full potential through expert guidance in areas such as organizational design, agile change management, and technical excellence in the areas of product, operations and strategy.

https://www.1ovmany.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing contains certain predictive statements that relate to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements can only be predictions, and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, those risks described in DBMM's reports filed with the SEC. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. This document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Additional information is available upon request.

Contacts

Reggie James, Digital Clarity

Phone number - +1 (646) 722-2706

Email address - info@dbmmgroup.com

SOURCE: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com