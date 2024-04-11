MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC: Monogram Accepted to NVIDIA Inception Program

Collaboration to Provide Monogram with Technical Resources to Drive Development and Commercialization of mBôs System

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and surgical robotics, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to help companies evolve faster through cutting-edge technology and access to the latest technical resources from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Inception will help drive Monogram to help drive development of its mBôs robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures with go-to-market support, expertise, and technology assistance. The program will also offer Monogram access to the best technical tools, latest resources, as well as opportunities to connect with investors and collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We're privileged to join the select list of companies in the NVIDIA Inception program, providing access to the best hardware, latest resources and opportunities to support our revolutionary orthopedic robotics technology," said Ben Sexson, Chief Executive Officer of Monogram. "The collaboration with NVIDIA will provide Monogram with additional resources, from NVIDIA's expertise and technology products to go-to-market support including industry introductions and co-marketing support from NVIDIA's marketing channel. We believe the Inception program will help advance our product launch for mBôs and the continued development of our next-gen product pipeline. We look forward to working with the team at NVIDIA Inception as we focus on executing on our commercialization roadmap, with the goal of obtaining FDA clearance as quickly and economically as possible."

NVIDIA Inception nurtures cutting-edge AI startups that are revolutionizing industries. This premier virtual accelerator offers go-to-market support, expertise, and technology - all tailored to a new business's maturity stage. Now with over 5,000 members, NVIDIA Inception elevates select agile and aggressive startups that are driving innovation and reinventing how industries approach key problems using AI.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ: MGRM) is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal of enabling patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robotic system that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

Monogram Orthopaedics is working to advance the way orthopedic surgery is done. Our system is being developed to combine personalized knee implants with precision robotic surgical assistants to hopefully give patients a better-fitting knee replacement with minimally invasive surgery. One hundred thousand knee replacements failing each year in a $19.4B market represents an enormous opportunity for us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.'s business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes."

Although Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

