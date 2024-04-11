Antea Group: EPA Finalizes a PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / On April 10, 2024, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the final National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) for six PFAS.

This decision comes after evaluation of over 120,000 public comments, alongside extensive consultations, and stakeholder engagements. The finalized rule sets forth legally enforceable Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) for PFAS in drinking water, including individual MCLs for PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFNA, and HFPO-DA, as well as a Hazard Index MCL for PFAS mixtures. Additionally, the EPA has established health-based, non-enforceable Maximum Contaminant Level Goals (MCLGs) for these substances.

Under the provisions of the final rule:

Public water systems are mandated to monitor these PFAS, with an initial monitoring period to be completed by 2027, followed by ongoing compliance checks.

Within five years, starting from 2029, water systems must implement solutions to mitigate PFAS levels if they exceed the prescribed MCLs.

Public notification regarding PFAS levels in drinking water must commence by 2027, ensuring transparency and accountability.

EPA estimates that over the coming years, the implementation of this rule will protect approximately 100 million individuals from PFAS exposure, prevent numerous fatalities, and mitigate tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses. Furthermore, EPA is allocating $1 billion, made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support states and territories in conducting PFAS testing and treatment at public water systems, as well as aiding owners of private wells in addressing PFAS contamination.

This comprehensive regulation marks a significant stride towards ensuring clean and safe drinking water for all Americans.

"Based on this new regulation, it is estimated up to 10% of public water systems will have to implement PFAS reduction or treatment measures," shares Jack Sheldon, PFAS Service Leader at Antea Group USA. "Now is the right time to understand how PFAS might be present in your operations and evaluate your risk as a potential source of release to the environment. This regulation will likely prompt additional PFAS actions at a state level that could further impact your business."

To learn more and read the full press release, head over to the EPA's website.

Do you have questions about emerging PFAS regulations or PFAS risk management? Antea Group is here to help. Reach out to our team of PFAS experts today!

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com