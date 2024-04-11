Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. (the "Company" or "Green Mountain"), is pleased to confirm that it now has products available for sale in cannabis retail stores in British Columbia.

Salil Dhaumya (acting CEO) commented: "Our restructuring in 2023 allows us to position our product very competitively. With the stringent regulations governing the marketing and packaging of cannabis products in Canada, price is one of the few metrics that a consumer uses to differentiate between new products appearing on the shelves. We will develop market share by offering premium craft products at attractive price points and I am pleased to see the market already reacting so positively."

Green Mountain has developed this retail initiative in collaboration with a local licensed producer with access to over 500 stores in British Columbia. Initial product SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) available for retail sales include 3 x 0.5 gm pre-rolls, 3 x 0.5 gm pre-rolls infused with kief and 14 gm bags of flower. The Company will be adding additional SKUs in line with retail demand.

Existing sales channels now include B2B sales (principally via the Canadian Cannabis Exchange), packaging and processing for third party licensed producers, medical exports to Australia and retail. Green Mountain will add to these channels and is currently exploring medical and adult use export to Germany as well as retail sales in other Canadian provinces.

This update contains forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. and our plans and projections. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In light of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

