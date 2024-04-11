BOXABL to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1st , 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / BOXABL, the innovative Las Vegas company hoping to revolutionize the housing industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM (Local Time -PST). Founder, Galiano Tiramani and CFO, Martin Costas will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM Eastern Time 5:30PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50173

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with BOXABL, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About BOXABL

BOXABL is an innovative company hoping to revolutionize the housing industry by offering factory-built homes with a unique folding design for ease of transport and assembly. Their first product, the Casita, unfolds into a spacious, high-quality home complete with 9.6-foot high ceilings, 8-foot doors, living area, bedroom area, bathroom, and kitchen with full-sized appliances.

BOXABL homes are constructed in a factory setting which contributes to their sustainability, affordability, and customization potential. Their production process mirrors that of an assembly line, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional home building. In the future, BOXABL plans to design and construct houses that can stack, connect, and cantilever to make most buildings. This will enable almost any architectural style the homeowner chooses. In essence, they are completely redefining construction by seamlessly integrating innovative design, efficient processes, and sustainable practices into every facet of their operations.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Jonathan Del Valle

Phone: 7257774128

Address: 5345 E. North Belt Rd Las Vegas, NV 89115

Email: Invest@BOXABL.com

