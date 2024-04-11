International WELL Building Institute: Can't-Miss Moments: What's to Come at the Inaugural WELL Conference

Be ready to dive deep into the world of well-being, social sustainability, human-centric design and beyond at the WELL Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / International WELL Building Institute

By Liz Peters

At the WELL Conference - less than a month away - attendees can look forward to a series of thought-provoking sessions, inspiring speakers and invaluable insights, all aimed at shaping a healthier, more inclusive future for everyone. At IWBI's inaugural global gathering on May 7-9, visionaries, thought leaders and changemakers are primed to take the stage and reshape the way we think about our buildings.

From world-renowned architects and designers to globally recognized public health experts and sustainability pioneers, come prepared to explore cutting-edge strategies, share transformative insights and collaborate on solutions that prioritize well-being for people through our places and spaces.

Five can't-miss moments in Long Beach, Calif., include:

1. Visionary women reshaping the future of design.

On the MainStage: Design and the Future of the Human Experience

Human-centric innovation, intentional inclusion, designing for tomorrow. Explore innovative approaches and emerging trends in creating spaces that promote both physical well-being and inclusivity with leading experts in design, architecture and the creation of people-first places.

Featuring:

Cheryl Durst, Executive Vice President and CEO, IIDA, moderator

Maya Bird-Murphy, Founder and Executive Director, Mobile Makers

Gabrielle Bullock, Principal Director of Global Diversity, Perkins&Will

Yiselle Santos Rivera, Director of Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and Principal, HKS

2. Pioneering leaders of the healthy building movement exploring just how "smart" buildings can be.

On the MainStage: How Smart is Your Smart Building? Innovations for Planetary and Human Health

The spotlight is on the future of high-performance buildings and the pursuit of the sweet spot known as the energy-health nexus. This session will explore:

Transformative solutions at the intersection of health and decarbonization

Leveraging sensors, IoT and AI for enhanced productivity and optimized performance

Data harmonization, real-time monitoring and immersive analysis through digital twinning

Accelerating the trajectory to net zero and resilience

Featuring:

Eran Chen, AIA, Founder and Executive Director, ODA

George R. Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls International

Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO, IWBI

3. It's back! PechaKucha stories of experiences that move us.

On the MainStage: WELL PechaKucha: Stories that Transform and Transcend

Members of our community from various sectors - including Olympic Gold medalists and leading consultants - will share their impactful stories about the influence of WELL on their businesses and lives. Through visually compelling presentations in the fast-paced PechaKucha format, discover the transformative effects of wellness-focused design in just 400 seconds.

Featuring:

Ramy Kim, Designing Justice, Designing Spaces,

Kimberly Lewis Inkumsah, International WELL Building Institute

Annemarie Lombard, Sensory Intelligence

Michael Przytula, Accenture

Kyle Steele, Global Wave Integration

Dana Vollmer Grant, ELS Architecture & Urban Design, Olympian

4. Learn, gain and earn: sharpening your knowledge of WELL.

With WELL Connects roundtables and scores of WELL Speaks sessions, the WELL Conference presents an opportunity to gain new technical skills, as well as explore how emerging technologies are impacting the industry. Under the California skies, earn all of your required continuing education credits for 2024 through fast-paced technical sessions.

5. Immersing yourself in a place curated for you.

Whether you're a night owl or a morning lark, we have something for everyone.

Discover the benefits of mindfulness and breath techniques for both business and life in sessions led by Sandy Abrams, C.E.Om founder and TEDx speaker.

Optimize your conference experience with Sensory Intelligence® and take the Senses@Work personalized DNA assessment, free for all attendees.

Experience special installations designed to transport attendees into a world where technology and wellness converge, creating a uniquely captivating experience.

Join us at the WELL Conference

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View the original press release on accesswire.com