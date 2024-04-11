Bering Select Announces Pet Food Solution for the Salmon Oil Shortage

Healthy, Sustainable Alaskan Cod Liver Oil for Pet Food

Cod liver oil contains healthy omega-3 fats for dogs and cats

Alaskan cod liver oil is abundant and sustainable

Salmon oil supply is unstable and ingredients are often inauthentic

DUTCH HARBOR, AK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Bering Select, manufacturers of wild-caught Alaskan cod liver and salmon-derived omega-3 ingredients, have announced the launch of cod liver oil designed to optimize the health benefits for dogs, cats and horses. This premium cod liver oil is Marine Stewardship Council Certified sustainable and Non-GMO Project Verified.









In recent years, the supply of wild-caught Alaskan salmon has been very erratic. Company president Joel Watson stated, "I have been fishing the Bering Sea for many years, and the supply and price of salmon oil has become very unstable. Cod liver oil offers a much more reliable and sustainable option for pet products."

Bering Select has a direct relationship with the fishing operations that harvest cod in the Bering Sea. Cod liver oil manufacturing is conducted at their custom-built processing facility in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. According to Watson, "We have catch to product control of our supply chain, so we know exactly where our raw material comes from and how it is processed. Our omegas are also Orivo Species Certified; this is important because there is a significant amount of ingredients being sold that are of suspect origin."

Bering Select Alaskan cod liver oil is available as finished products or in bulk drums.

