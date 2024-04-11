Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2024 | 21:02
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bering Select Announces Pet Food Solution for the Salmon Oil Shortage

Healthy, Sustainable Alaskan Cod Liver Oil for Pet Food

  • Cod liver oil contains healthy omega-3 fats for dogs and cats
  • Alaskan cod liver oil is abundant and sustainable
  • Salmon oil supply is unstable and ingredients are often inauthentic

DUTCH HARBOR, AK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Bering Select, manufacturers of wild-caught Alaskan cod liver and salmon-derived omega-3 ingredients, have announced the launch of cod liver oil designed to optimize the health benefits for dogs, cats and horses. This premium cod liver oil is Marine Stewardship Council Certified sustainable and Non-GMO Project Verified.



In recent years, the supply of wild-caught Alaskan salmon has been very erratic. Company president Joel Watson stated, "I have been fishing the Bering Sea for many years, and the supply and price of salmon oil has become very unstable. Cod liver oil offers a much more reliable and sustainable option for pet products."

Bering Select has a direct relationship with the fishing operations that harvest cod in the Bering Sea. Cod liver oil manufacturing is conducted at their custom-built processing facility in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. According to Watson, "We have catch to product control of our supply chain, so we know exactly where our raw material comes from and how it is processed. Our omegas are also Orivo Species Certified; this is important because there is a significant amount of ingredients being sold that are of suspect origin."

Bering Select Alaskan cod liver oil is available as finished products or in bulk drums.

Press Contact: Todd Parker

Phone: 949-278-7733

Email: tparker@beringselect.com

For additional information about Bering Select, please visit beringselect.com/BeringPET

Contact Information

Todd Parker
tparker@beringselect.com
9492787733

SOURCE: Bering Select

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.