B&N Mining, Inc.: B&N Mining Project Finds Significant Gold and Silver Presence in California Mining Districts

Company Plans Comprehensive Drilling Program in Historic Area Famed for Historic Gold, Silver, Tungsten Mining

INDIAN WELLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / B&N Mining Inc. has recently completed a surface sampling program that confirms significant areas of anomalous gold mineralization present in land it acquired in historic California mining districts famed for the production of gold, silver and tungsten.

In 2023, Robert Binkele, co-founder and manager of B&N Mining Properties, LLC (B&N Mining), acquired the parcel of land in the Atolia and Randsburg mining districts. The region is unusual in that the three different metals were mined in close proximity but in distinct deposits. Metal prices, technology, economics - and now interest from B&N Mining - are reviving the district to the glory of its days during the mining boom at the turn of the 20th century.

B&N Mining recently completed surface rock outcrop samplings, assayed at the Reno, Nevada, location of global testing company ALS. Analysis found 53 of 91 rock chip samples displayed significant anomalous gold values (>0.2 ppm gold). The goal is to explore down-dip extensions of a wide zone of anomalous gold mineralization previously sampled on the ridge at the Black Hawk mine. This anomaly has gold values ranging from 1 ppm up to 164 ppm over a total strike length of 1,200 feet. The new sampling has increased the known strike length of surface gold mineralization from 3,000 feet to over 7,000 feet.

B&N Mining is currently developing a new drilling program to explore areas north and west of the Kelly Southwest Gold Deposit and the surface gold anomaly at the historic Black Hawk mine.

"The surface sampling program has confirmed a large area of anomalous gold mineralization exists," said Sam Shoemaker of John T. Boyd Company and project manager for B&N Mining. Noting the potential of this discovery, he added, "This has the potential to extend the Kelly Southwest Gold Deposit to the west and north while the anomaly at Black Hawk is very exciting given the higher gold grades encountered in the outcrops on the ridge."

B&N Mining plans a new drilling program with another 33 diamond core holes to explore the Black Hawk and Kelly sites and validate historical drill holes. The company expects to complete that program by the end of 2024. After completion and receipt of assays, the company will prepare a new NI43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. Based on those findings, B&N Mining may decide on the timing of an initial public offering (IPO), further exploration, permitting, and development.

B&N Mining's Atolia and Randsburg district project is a unique investment opportunity, available only to accredited investors through May 31, 2024. For more information, email info@bnmining.com or call 760-409-7117.

About B&N Mining Properties LLC

B&N Mining Properties, LLC (B&N) is bringing the Rand Mining District back to life in the wake of exceptional commodity prices, global mineral and metal supply constraints, and underdeveloped gold potential.

