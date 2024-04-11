Bookit N Go, a Travel Technology Company, Announces the Successful Closure of Its Latest Funding Round Which True Global Ventures Participated In

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Bookit N Go, a cutting-edge travel technology startup, announced the successful closure and over-subscription of its latest funding round which True Global Ventures participated in.

With this latest infusion of capital, Bookit N Go is poised to revolutionize the travel industry with innovative blockchain-based solutions. The funding will enable the company to introduce pioneering travel insurance and marketplace products, leveraging the power of blockchain technology to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency in travel transactions. Users will now have unparallel flexibility allowing them to change travel reservations without additional costs, even at the last minute.

Bookit N Go's CEO Aman Mohindra expressed enthusiasm about the funding round, stating, "We are thrilled to have the support of TRUE GLOBAL VENTURES and our other investors as we embark on this exciting journey to redefine the travel experience. This funding will enable us to accelerate the development and launch of our groundbreaking blockchain-based solutions, bringing unprecedented value to travelers and industry stakeholders alike."

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global technology equity venture capital firm founded by serial entrepreneurs that invests in companies leveraging Web3 technologies, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain as competitive advantages to drive change with proven products. It sees immense potential in Bookit N Go's innovative approach to revolutionizing the travel industry. "We are excited to partner with Bookit N Go on their mission to transform the travel landscape through blockchain technology," said Konrad Wawruch a Founding General Partner of TGV. "We believe their innovative solutions and unique go-to-market strategy have the potential to drive significant positive change and create new opportunities within the industry."

Looking ahead, Bookit N Go aims to continue driving innovation and growth in the travel technology sector. With a focus on blockchain-based solutions, the company is committed to delivering unparalleled value and convenience to travelers worldwide.

