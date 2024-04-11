Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
CNH Industrial: CNH Empowers the Next Generation of AgriTech Innovators

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / CNH has long nurtured a partnership with Politecnico di Torino to support the education of aspiring young farmers. This strategic alliance continues with the recent signing of a collaboration agreement for the Master's Degree in AgriTech Engineering.

"We are pleased to consolidate our partnership with the Polytechnic University of Turin as part of the new Laurea Magistrale in AgriTech Engineering," said Carlo Alberto Sisto, CNH EMEA President. "This course represents a unique opportunity for students who wish to pursue a career in AgriTech, a fast-growing sector that combines agriculture and technology in innovative ways. Open innovation is at the heart of this collaboration: together with the Polytechnic of Turin, we are opening the doors to creativity, knowledge sharing and building sustainable solutions for tomorrow's agriculture."

Agricultural Engineering Studies has long been a staple at Politecnico di Torino to further educate the next generation of farmers in Italy. With an everchanging industry, forming a program that addresses the recent advancements in tech is essential. That's why this program represents a unique opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in AgriTech, a quickly expanding sector that innovatively combines agriculture and technology.

In addition to technological development within the agriculture sector, the programs will focus on sustainability and address the challenges of our time: promoting skills that can drive efficient and environmentally friendly product development.

With the introduction of this program and the continued alliance with Politecnico di Torino, CNH demonstrates its commitment to educating the future of farming in Italy, and across the globe.

The signing of the agreement commences!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

