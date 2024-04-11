Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 29, 2024. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)



Three

Months Ended Six

Months Ended

2.29.24 2.28.23 2.29.24 2.28.23 Professional fees - Caldwell 14,946 16,705 29,112 33,680 Professional fees - IQTalent1 2,741 4,745 5,911 11,459 Consolidated professional fees 17,687 21,450 35,023 45,139 Direct expense reimbursements 179 133 378 352 Revenues 17,866 21,583 35,401 45,491 Cost of sales 14,061 18,266 29,105 39,191 Reimbursed direct expenses 179 133 378 352 Gross profit 3,626 3,184 5,918 5,948 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 4,783 6,070 9,305 11,159 Restructuring (income) expenses3 - - (7,979 ) 2,530 Acquisition-related expenses4 - 204 - 879 Operating profit (loss) (1,157 ) (3,090 ) 4,592 (8,620 ) Finance expenses (income) 83 56 495 (64 ) Earnings (loss) before tax (1,240 ) (3,146 ) 4,097 (8,556 ) Income tax expense (recovery) (375 ) (826 ) 1,184 (2,293 ) Net earnings (loss) after tax (865 ) (2,320 ) 2,913 (6,263 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.029 )

$ (0.090 )

$ 0.099

$ (0.242 )



Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit from a lower share price reducing share-based compensation expense by $12 in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $344 in the same quarter last year.

Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first half of the current year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Restructuring expenses of $2,530 in the first quarter of the prior year include $2,264 of separation expense for staff reductions at IQTalent and $266 in onerous lease costs at Caldwell for the sublease of our San Francisco office as a result of our transition to a remote work environment.

Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTalent purchase price structured as compensation expense, which were fully amortized into income as at 12/31/22.

"We saw modest sequential improvement in our results, as the softness in executive search bookings that we experienced in the first quarter dampened our second quarter revenue," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "There has been a measurable uplift in new executive search bookings and activity so far this calendar year and we therefore anticipate significantly higher revenue in the third quarter."

"The increased confidence we've seen coming into the new calendar year from Caldwell's executive level clients has led to a strong upturn in new bookings, as they look to fill out their executive teams. There are still suppressed hiring levels at the mid-level, which is impacting IQTalent on a more prolonged basis than Caldwell. Positively, beginning next quarter, IQTalent will realize the benefit of significant cost reduction initiatives. The Nashville office lease termination and the right sizing of software license agreements to reduced headcount levels will further align our cost structure with current revenue levels."

Wallace added: "Our executive search team has leveraged their wealth of experience and knowledge to navigate what has been a challenging market. We do expect higher search volumes as hiring demand continues to improve. Our clients appreciate our ability to support their talent acquisition requirements across every level, ensuring a seamless experience. By continuing to expand and strengthen our coverage across industry sectors and functional roles, and leverage opportunities for both business segments to collaborate, we anticipate continued growth for the remainder of the year."

About Caldwell Partner

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, President, and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwell.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at As at (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) November 30 August 31 2023 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 16,310 22,053 Accounts receivable 11,638 12,886 Income taxes receivable 263 197 Unbilled revenue 7,194 8,237 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,854 2,712 37,259 46,085 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 304 593 Investments 1,979 2,039 Advances 702 811 Deferred income taxes 7,102 8,676 Property and equipment 1,609 1,779 Right-of-use assets 4,275 13,305 Intangible assets 129 142 Goodwill 11,248 11,214 Total assets 64,607 84,644 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 2,893 3,181 Compensation payable 24,036 28,384 Other liabilities 236 687 Lease liability 1,564 2,788 28,729 35,040 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 558 1,948 Other liabilities - 921 Lease liability 3,744 19,011 33,031 56,920 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,392 15,392 Contributed surplus 15,348 15,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,855 1,847 Deficit (1,019 ) (4,797 ) Total equity 31,576 27,724 Total liabilities and equity 64,607 84,644

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three months ended November 30 (unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenues Professional fees 17,336 23,689 Direct expense reimbursements 199 220 17,535 23,909 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 15,044 20,926 Reimbursed direct expenses 199 220 15,243 21,146 Gross profit 2,292 2,763 Selling, general and administrative 4,522 5,088 Restructuring and other (income) expense (7,979 ) 2,530 Acquisition-related expenses - 675 (3,457 ) 8,293 Operating profit (loss) 5,749 (5,530 ) Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 397 70 Investment (income) expense 10 (160 ) Foreign exchange loss (income) 5 (30 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax 5,337 (5,410 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 1,559 (1,467 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 3,778 (3,943 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted $ 0.128 $ (0.152 )

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Three months ended November 30 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) for the period 3,778 (3,943 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (Loss) gain on marketable securities 5 (4 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 3 815 Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 3,786 (3,132 )

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY









(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive









Income (Loss)









Cumulative (Loss) Gain on



Retained Earnings/

Contributed Translation Marketable Total (Deficit) Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity













Balance - August 31, 2022 6,506 12,554 15,045 1,043 (83 ) 35,065

Net loss for the three month period ended November 30, 2022 (3,943 ) - - - - (3,943 )

Share-based payment expense - - 44 - - 44

Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - (4 ) (4 )

Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 815 - 815

Balance - November 30, 2022 2,563 12,554 15,089 1,858 (87 ) 31,977 Balance - August 31, 2023 (4,797 ) 15,392 15,282 1,886 (39 ) 27,724

Net earnings for the three month period ended November 30, 2023 3,778 - - - - 3,778

Share-based payment expense - - 66 - - 66

Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - 5 5

Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 3 - 3

Balance - November 30, 2023 (1,019 ) 15,392 15,348 1,889 (34 ) 31,576





THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three months ended (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) November 30 2023 2022 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net (loss) earnings for the period 3,778 (3,943 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 92 111 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 462 534 Amortization of intangible assets 14 14 Amortization of advances 124 172 Interest expense on lease liabilities 397 70 Share based payment expense 66 44 Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (3 ) (59 ) Losses related to equity accounted associate 137 - (Gain) loss on lease modification, net (7,741 ) 297 Changes in working capital (2,386 ) (7,849 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,060 ) (10,609 ) Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (2,179 ) Purchase of property and equipment (40 ) (37 ) Payment of advances (21 ) - Purchase of marketable securities (64 ) - Purchase of marketable securities - - Purchase of intangible assets - - Net cash used in investing activities (125 ) (2,216 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (559 ) (615 ) Sublease payments received 16 - Net cash used in financing activities (543 ) (615 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15 ) 513 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,743 ) (12,927 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 22,053 35,668 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 16,310 22,741

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com