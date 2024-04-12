Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858019 | ISIN: JP3893200000 | Ticker-Symbol: MFU
Tradegate
11.04.24
12:33 Uhr
9,850 Euro
+0,100
+1,03 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,10011.04.
9,80010,10011.04.
PR Newswire
12.04.2024 | 00:06
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited: Elliott Statement on Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

LONDON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advises funds that together hold a significant investment in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Fudosan" or "the Company"), today issued the following statement by Elliott Partner Nabeel Bhanji:

PRNewsfoto/Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

"We welcome Mitsui Fudosan's new Long-Term Vision, which reflects the constructive dialogue that we have had with the Company in recent months. The Company's announcements mark a positive step forward in its focus on value creation. In particular, we are encouraged by the Company's decision to meaningfully raise return on equity, asset turnover, and capital return targets; significantly reduce cross shareholdings; and enhance its corporate governance. We look forward to our ongoing engagement with the Company as it continues its transformation."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $65.5 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts

London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555799/Elliott_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-mitsui-fudosan-co-ltd-302114887.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.