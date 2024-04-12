Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited: Elliott Statement on Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

LONDON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advises funds that together hold a significant investment in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Fudosan" or "the Company"), today issued the following statement by Elliott Partner Nabeel Bhanji:

"We welcome Mitsui Fudosan's new Long-Term Vision, which reflects the constructive dialogue that we have had with the Company in recent months. The Company's announcements mark a positive step forward in its focus on value creation. In particular, we are encouraged by the Company's decision to meaningfully raise return on equity, asset turnover, and capital return targets; significantly reduce cross shareholdings; and enhance its corporate governance. We look forward to our ongoing engagement with the Company as it continues its transformation."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $65.5 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts

London

Alice Best

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 203 009 1715

abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Tokyo

Brett Wallbutton

Ashton Consulting

T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220

b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555799/Elliott_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-mitsui-fudosan-co-ltd-302114887.html