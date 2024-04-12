The People's Government of Guizhou Province: The 18th Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference Kicks Off

The People's Government of Guizhou Province

GUIYANG, China, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 11th, 2024, the 18th Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference, hosted by the People's Government of Guizhou Province and themed "Promoting Deep Integration of Culture and Tourism and Building a World-class Tourist Destination", kicked off in Xingyi city, Southwest China's Guizhou province, on the basis of "simplicity, delicacy, thoughtfulness and safety".

In order to accelerate the development of Guizhou's tourism industry and cultivate it into a pillar industry, the Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference has been held annually since 2006. It has been applied for and held in rotation by all cities and prefectures in Guizhou, and has been successfully held for 17 sessions.

Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture is located in the southwest of Guizhou Province, China. It enjoys excellent transportation infrastructure and is famous for its well-preserved and unique natural scenery and rich ethnic cultures. The tourism resources in this region are mainly composed of mountain landscapes, ethnic cultures and historical relics. With typical karst landform, famous scenic spots include Maling River Canyon and Wanfeng Forest in Xingyi, Wanfeng Lake, and Guizhou Longhua Stone Group. Besides, there is a kind of Bouyei ethnic group's talking and singing folkart called "Eight-Note Seated Singing".

In recent years, Qianxinan Prefecture has promoted Health Tourism by combining the original mountain tourism resources. Numerous health tourism projects and top quality tourism routes have been launched to attract healthy lifestyle-seeking tourists.

