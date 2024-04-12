Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2024 | 07:10
Corbion appoints Masha Vis-Mertens as Chief Human Resources Officer

Corbion announces the appointment of Masha Vis-Mertens as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee as of 1 May 2024.

Masha Vis-Mertens, a Dutch national, joins Corbion from Switzerland where she was most recently Chief Human Resources Officer of Barry Callebaut, a global Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturer. Over her career, she has lived in various regions and countries and has been a successful leader in HR, Commercial and Supply Chain roles. In her previous positions she gained a wealth of experience in talent development, diversity and inclusion, culture, and organizational transformation that she will be bringing to Corbion.

CEO Olivier Rigaud commented: "I am very happy to welcome Masha to Corbion. Her well-rounded HR, operations and business experience will make her an esteemed partner to me, the Executive Committee and the entire Corbion organization. Her passion, energy, and drive are contagious, and she will undoubtedly positively impact our transformation journey."

Masha brings a diverse and multi-cultural background and a fresh perspective. She worked internationally throughout her career and is fluent in Dutch, German, French and English.

Attachment

  • 2024 Press release CHRO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ea941e9-2f1c-46f5-a5a0-1f0baccbf666)

