California's highest court granted review to a lawsuit challenging a "regressive" rooftop solar policy called NEM 3. 0. From pv magazine USA A controversial rooftop solar rulemaking decision has risen to the Supreme Court of California, with the state's highest court granting review for a petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity. The case involves the state's NEM 3. 0 net metering scheme and the rate structure that went into effect in April 2023. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a request by the state's largest investor-owned utilities to cut compensation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...