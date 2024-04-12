Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Wir erwarten Großes… Warum heute noch handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
11.04.24
17:20 Uhr
0,385 Euro
-0,007
-1,79 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3290,39008:58
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
12.04.2024 | 08:31
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Update on strategic and financial options

DJ Petrofac Limited: Update on strategic and financial options 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Update on strategic and financial options 
12-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
12 April 2024 
 
UPDATE ON REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL OPTIONS 
Further to its recent announcements, Petrofac today provides an update on the status of ongoing negotiations as part of 
its review of strategic and financial options. 
 
The Company has engaged and remains in discussions with its lenders to restructure its debt which would result in a 
significant proportion of the debt being exchanged for equity in the business. It also continues to be in discussion 
with prospective investors and certain major shareholders in relation to potential further investment in the Company 
and remains in negotiations with prospective purchasers regarding the sale of non-core assets, as set out in recent 
announcements. All options remain under consideration. 
 
Management and the Board are focussed on managing the Group's payment obligations and delivering a solution which 
supports the provision of guarantees required for its recent contract awards, and which ensures that Petrofac has the 
appropriate capital structure and liquidity to support the strength of its USUSD8 billion backlog. 
 
While the Company continues to face challenges in securing new performance guarantees, it is progressing discussions 
with credit providers and clients to find solutions with respect to the guarantees required for its recent contract 
awards. 
 
The discussions with lenders and other stakeholders continue at pace and further announcements will be made as 
appropriate. 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy 
infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - 
driven, agile, respectful, and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: STR - Petrofac 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 315153 
EQS News ID:  1878917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.