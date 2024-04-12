Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
12.04.24
08:07 Uhr
1,622 Euro
+0,030
+1,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6221,67408:58
Dow Jones News
12.04.2024 | 08:31
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 98,018 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     38,018 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6320     GBP1.3960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6100     GBP1.3840 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6214     GBP1.3895

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,743,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,385   1.6240        XDUB     09:01:06      00028787481TRDU1 
     935   1.6240        XDUB     09:01:06      00028787480TRDU1 
     14   1.6160        XDUB     09:05:10      00028787513TRDU1 
   2,984   1.6160        XDUB     09:34:40      00028787628TRDU1 
     891   1.6160        XDUB     09:34:40      00028787627TRDU1 
   2,400   1.6160        XDUB     09:34:40      00028787626TRDU1 
      3  1.6160        XDUB     09:34:40      00028787625TRDU1 
   2,180   1.6120        XDUB     09:52:47      00028787691TRDU1 
   1,255   1.6120        XDUB     09:52:47      00028787690TRDU1 
   2,970   1.6100        XDUB     10:06:32      00028787880TRDU1 
   4,210   1.6200        XDUB     11:33:55      00028788601TRDU1 
   1,715   1.6200        XDUB     11:33:55      00028788600TRDU1 
   2,950   1.6200        XDUB     11:50:48      00028788775TRDU1 
   2,985   1.6180        XDUB     12:44:41      00028789045TRDU1 
   2,967   1.6100        XDUB     13:16:12      00028789250TRDU1 
   6,014   1.6200        XDUB     14:17:56      00028789881TRDU1 
   3,286   1.6260        XDUB     14:54:46      00028790518TRDU1 
     95   1.6260        XDUB     14:54:46      00028790517TRDU1 
   6,260   1.6240        XDUB     15:03:53      00028790622TRDU1 
   2,145   1.6300        XDUB     15:52:45      00028791723TRDU1 
   1,244   1.6300        XDUB     15:52:45      00028791724TRDU1 
   3,060   1.6300        XDUB     16:07:22      00028791947TRDU1 
     280   1.6300        XDUB     16:07:22      00028791946TRDU1 
   2,942   1.6320        XDUB     16:19:17      00028792111TRDU1 
   1,298   1.6300        XDUB     16:19:57      00028792114TRDU1 
   2,532   1.6300        XDUB     16:19:57      00028792115TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   1,756   1.3880        XLON     10:54:35      00028788357TRDU1 
   1,189   1.3880        XLON     10:54:35      00028788356TRDU1 
   1,821   1.3900        XLON     11:38:37      00028788635TRDU1 
     854   1.3900        XLON     11:38:37      00028788634TRDU1 
   1,879   1.3900        XLON     12:21:07      00028788944TRDU1 
   1,103   1.3900        XLON     12:21:07      00028788943TRDU1 
   2,781   1.3840        XLON     12:44:41      00028789047TRDU1 
   2,941   1.3840        XLON     12:44:41      00028789046TRDU1 
   3,709   1.3900        XLON     14:55:10      00028790519TRDU1 
   1,696   1.3900        XLON     15:03:53      00028790620TRDU1 
   3,900   1.3900        XLON     15:03:53      00028790619TRDU1 
   5,689   1.3880        XLON     15:03:53      00028790621TRDU1 
     233   1.3920        XLON     15:53:17      00028791728TRDU1 
   4,897   1.3920        XLON     15:53:17      00028791727TRDU1 
   1,837   1.3960        XLON     16:22:57      00028792160TRDU1 
   1,733   1.3960        XLON     16:25:44      00028792223TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  315151 
EQS News ID:  1878905 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
