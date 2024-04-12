Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
12.04.24
08:00 Uhr
5,998 Euro
+0,022
+0,37 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2024 | 08:34
Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

There is no requirement to register attendance prior to the Annual General Meeting*. Shareholders who wish to attend physically are encouraged to register this within May 3, 2024, at 16:00 CEST.

In person participation: The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo.

Digital participation: Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation, appendix 8.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

*Does not apply to shareholders who hold shares through nominee accounts. Please see the notice for the Annual General Meeting for further information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4efb0f4-5e6a-4f67-a320-fccc4089b704)
  • Appendices 1 and 4 Links (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4cbdfb8d-7cc6-4c7e-809d-416f92119ab9)
  • Appendix 2 Auditor statement regarding coverage of tied-up equity following share capital reduction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1978dc41-611a-4739-b592-5e729b7e195d)
  • Appendix 3 Remuneration policy for executive management (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/98cbefa2-7515-4969-a547-58a03217161f)
  • Appendix 5 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7c67319-d865-4553-a57d-b52c8d654758)
  • Appendix 6 Recommendation from the Nomination Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e742a668-be0f-4605-819e-af90da9b4389)
  • Appendix 7 Form for voting and proxy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/75ba254c-fdc5-4a43-8eab-25a92d63482a)
  • Appendix 8 Guide on digital attendance (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6012c5b0-50c8-4202-897f-9bde89a55ab2)

