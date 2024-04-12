Italy hit 3,367 MW/6,645 MWh of cumulative distributed storage capacity at the end of December. The new figures indicate that lithium-ion technology powers most storage systems, at 516,475 units in total. From pv magazine Italy Italy had 518,950 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects at the end of December 2023, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 3,367 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 6,645 MWh. This compares to 1,345 MW/2,809 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...