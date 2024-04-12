Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2024 | 09:10
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (114/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Avanza Bank Holding AB (AZA) due to an ordinary dividend of
SEK 11.50, gross return futures/forwards in Dometic Group AB (DOM) due to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 1.90, gross return futures/forwards in Industrivärden
AB ser. C (INDUC) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.75, gross return
futures/forwards in Saab AB ser. B (SAAB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
3.20, gross return futures/forwards in Fortnox AB (FNOX) due to an ordinary
dividend of SEK 0.20, gross return futures in ISS A/S (ISS) due to an ordinary
dividend of DKK 2.30, gross return futures/forwards in Aker Solutions ASA
(AKSO) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 2.00. The re-calculation is effective
from the ex-date, April 12, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212022
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.