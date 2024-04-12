NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (114/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Avanza Bank Holding AB (AZA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 11.50, gross return futures/forwards in Dometic Group AB (DOM) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.90, gross return futures/forwards in Industrivärden AB ser. C (INDUC) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.75, gross return futures/forwards in Saab AB ser. B (SAAB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.20, gross return futures/forwards in Fortnox AB (FNOX) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.20, gross return futures in ISS A/S (ISS) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 2.30, gross return futures/forwards in Aker Solutions ASA (AKSO) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 2.00. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, April 12, 2024. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212022