Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
12.04.24
09:30 Uhr
19,195 Euro
+0,110
+0,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,16519,20509:33
19,17019,20009:33
PR Newswire
12.04.2024 | 09:24
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF's first quarter results to be published on 26 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2024 on 26 April 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/660bf9a11feb820d001f1ad6/jsret

Sweden +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International +44 20 7107 0613
Passcode: 43658997

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website:
https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-26-april,c3960411

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3960411/2727168.pdf

20240412 SKF's first quarter results to be published on 26 April

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skfs-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-26-april-302115274.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.