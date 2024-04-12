Lowland Investment Company's (LWI's) unconstrained, multi-cap investment policy differentiates it from most peers in the AIC UK Equity Income sector. It offers investors broad market exposure, outside of the large, traditional 'income stocks' at a 13% discount to NAV. The underperformance of small- and mid-cap companies versus larger peers has slowed and a turnaround would be very positive for LWI. Portfolio returns are already benefiting from acquisition activity, spurred by low valuations, and LWI has been outperforming its benchmark for the past 18 months. Meanwhile, quarterly DPS is running at 4.9% above the previous year, an annualised rate of 6.4p, reflecting a prospective yield of 5.3%.

