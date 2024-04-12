FY24 trading underpins Norcros's compelling investment case, where its new product development initiatives, market positioning and self-help initiatives allow it to take market share in both the UK and South Africa. We believe that Norcros's key strengths are underappreciated and that legacy issues have been resolved. Its rating is low at 5.6x FY24e P/E, which is attractive, especially when compared to its yield of 5.7% on its well-covered dividend. We retain our estimates and value the shares at 246p, implying c 40% upside.

