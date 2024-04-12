In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for cells faced another round of declines this week, continuing to be impacted by widespread price drops across the upstream segments. The FOB China prices of Mono PERC and TOPCon M10 cells were assessed at $0. 0455 per W and $0. 0545/W, respectively, marking a decrease of 1. 09% and 1. 98% from the previous week. Similarly, the price of Mono PERC G12 cells dropped by 2. 20% week to week, reaching $0. 0445/W this week. According to the OPIS ...

