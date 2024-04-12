Anzeige
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
12.04.24
09:29 Uhr
13,542 Euro
-0,042
-0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) 
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Apr-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.6701 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18685030 
CODE: LCCN LN 
ISIN: LU1841731745 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCCN LN 
Sequence No.:  315262 
EQS News ID:  1879197 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
