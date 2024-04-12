Raketech signs three-year media partnership with Danske Spil

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq: RAKE), the iGaming performance marketing partner, today announced that the company has entered a three-year media partnership with the Danish state-owned operator Danske Spil with the option for extension for an additional year.

The agreement marks the second larger media partnership for Raketech in Denmark, following the agreement reached with VBET earlier this quarter. This will enable continued growth in Denmark for the company's sports products, and further diversification of revenue streams, in line with Raketech's long-term strategy. Raketech already has ongoing partnerships with state-owned operators in the industry, such as Svenska Spel in Sweden.

"We are happy to announce a three-year media partnership with Danske Spil, expanding our media offering while continuing to provide market-leading online assets to the Danish market. The partnership marks a milestone for Raketech in Denmark and is an endorsement of our product offering of supporting large, successful operators that demand high standards of execution", says Johan Svensson, Acting CEO of Raketech.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

