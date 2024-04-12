Zen Energy has secured approval from Australia's WaterNSW to investigate how to transform Sydney's biggest water storage facility into a 1 GW pumped hydro project capable of supplying on-demand power for up to eight hours. From pv magazine Australia Zen Energy, an Adelaide-based renewable energy gen-tailer, wants to turn a disused coal washery site at Nattai, in the Australian state of New South Wales, into a clean energy powerhouse, delivering on-demand electricity to help stabilize the electricity grid as it transitions to renewable energy generation. Zen Energy said its proposed Western Sydney ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...