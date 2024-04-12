Sinovoltaics has analyzed listed solar panel producers over the past three years using a balance sheet-based model and publicly available financial information to track finacial strength. The top-five module makers of the new ranking are Tainergy, First Solar, Eterbright, Mission Solar, and Era Solar. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released a PV Module Manufacturers Ranking covering 52 panel suppliers spread across the world. The company said the results are calculated from June 2020 until December 2023 to provide insight into the stability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...