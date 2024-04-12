OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, OSE announced an encouraging funding win with the receipt of €8.4m in non-dilutive public funding from Bpifrance (a French public sector financing institution). Proceeds will be directed to support the upcoming registrational Phase III study of lead asset Tedopi, in second-line treatment in HLA-A2 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with secondary (acquired) resistance to anti-PD-(L)1 immunotherapy. This announcement follows the company's $713m deal with AbbVie, reported in February, for preclinical asset OSE-230 (in chronic inflammation). Bpifrance in Q223 had granted €1.5m in non-dilutive funding to support the development of a companion diagnostic screening test to help identify HLA-A2 positive NSCLC patients, who have a higher likelihood of responding to Tedopi.

