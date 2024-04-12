EML Payments has entered into an agreement to settle all the outstanding deferred consideration payments relating to the acquisition of Prepaid Financial Services Group (PFS) for £15.0m/A$28.8m, which represents a £7.9m/A$15.2m discount to the originally agreed amount. This agreement concludes all outstanding actual and potential liabilities relating to the PFS acquisition in 2020. Combined with the agreed sale of Sentenial for A$54m, this substantially strengthens EML's balance sheet and simplifies the group's structure.

