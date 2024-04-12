Ademe, the energy and environmental agency of France, has published an anti-greenwashing guide to help companies to avoid misleading commercial practices in their operations and communications. Companies and institutions have access to an online test for initial self-assessments. From pv magazine France Ademe wants to raise awareness among companies and institutions about greenwashing, a deceptive commercial practice that uses fallacious or overly limited environmental commitments to sell or promote products, services or a corporate image. In July 2023, the agency published an anti-greenwashing ...

