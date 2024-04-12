Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 914879 | ISIN: SE0000112385 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV
Tradegate
12.04.24
11:03 Uhr
80,56 Euro
+0,92
+1,16 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2024 | 10:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to split in SAAB (115/24)

The following information is based on a press release from SAAB AB (SAAB)
published on April 11, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SAAB held on April 11, 2024, has resolved
on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4)
new ordinary shares (4:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 7, 2024. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in SAAB (SAAB). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212062
