NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to split in SAAB (115/24)

The following information is based on a press release from SAAB AB (SAAB) published on April 11, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SAAB held on April 11, 2024, has resolved on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 7, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SAAB (SAAB). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212062