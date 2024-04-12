T-cell therapy developer, Cbio A/S Unveils 2023 Annual Report Amid Clinical Trial Preparations, Signaling Major Shift to Clinical Stage with DKK40M Financing Secured

SØBORG, Denmark, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cbio A/S - Pioneering Next-Gen T-Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors, Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Company Updates.



Ulrik Cordes, Founder & CEO of Cbio, stated: "2023 was another great year for Cbio. We finalized the preclinical development of our lead T-cell therapy asset, novoleucel and made considerable progress in preparing for our upcoming phase I/II clinical trial at Karolinska, where we will treat 20 patients with late-stage cervical cancer.

Ulrik Cordes continues: "Our top priority for 2024 is to start our first clinical trial, thereby reaching a major value inflection point. Within the T-cell therapy space, Cbio holds a strong position, and we are dedicated to driving the industry towards our mission to enable cancer cure."

Recent and full year 2023 highlights:

Completion of the preclinical development for the cervical cancer indication of novoleucel, a novel broad-spectrum T-cell therapy product with transformative potential



Preclinical proof-of-concept for our REVITA platform technology demonstrating its applicability in kidney, ovarian and pancreatic cancers in collaboration with Odense University Hospital



First patent allowed. 'Intention to grant' letter received from the European Patent Office for our base T-cell technology



In-licensing of a key T-cell therapy technology from Karolinska arming T-cells against oxidative stress, a major escape route for cancers to evade the immune system, especially in gynecological cancers



Secured DKK 28 million in non-dilutive financing from Innovation Fund Denmark and DKK 12 million in equity from new and existing shareholders, securing runway to 2026 as well as the completion of our phase I/II clinical trial at Karolinska in Stockholm





Full year 2023 financial results

The income statement for 01.01.23 - 31.12.23 shows a loss of DKK 621,556 against DKK -8,975,691 for 01.01.22 - 31.12.22 in line with the expected burn rate. The balance sheet shows equity of DKK 5,743,164.

About Cbio A/S

Cbio A/S is a biopharmaceutical company located in Copenhagen dedicated to improving the lives of patients and ultimately curing them with late-stage cancers by making T-cell-based therapies available to patients worldwide. Cbio's unique and proprietary technology forms the basis for a differentiated T-cell product with transformative potential.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da804352-900d-42d4-ac10-eb9515473640

