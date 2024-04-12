As the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level import-themed expo, enters its seventh year, more industry players are hailing the expo as "rewarding and forward-looking".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410148740/en/

442 new products, technologies and services debuted at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo: Business Wire)

Past CIIEs saw fruitful results

Over the years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances at the CIIE and achieved $424.23 billion in tentative transactions.

The CIIE is a must-attend event for Danish companies interested in doing business in China and some 20 Danish companies exhibited products at CIIE 2023.

French companies, from industry giants like L'Oreal, LVMH, and INAPORC to small and medium-sized enterprises, have also benefited from the annual trade fair.

In addition to the Business Exhibition, 72 countries and international organizations wowed visitors with their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art at the Country Exhibition of the sixth CIIE.

Hongqiao Forum highlights global issues

Eyeing to become a more productive event, organizers of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a crucial part of the annual CIIE, held a symposium in Beijing in early March and invited more than 130 important figures to contribute to this year's topics.

Last year, the forum saw a record attendance of over 8,000 people and featured 22 sub-forums on a range of subjects, from financial reform and innovation to digital governance.

"The Hongqiao International Economic Forum should maintain its focus on openness to promote cooperation and mutual benefits", said Yi Xiaozhun, the former deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization.

CIIE 2024 welcomes more participants

The seventh CIIE will hold another series of global roadshows in Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, France, Denmark and Italy this April.

"So far, over 240,000 sqm of the Business Exhibition area has been booked by early exhibitors," said Wu Zhengping, deputy director-general of the CIIE bureau.

Grab your spot now at:

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

Website:http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline

Twitter:https://twitter.com/ciieonline

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410148740/en/

Contacts:

Ms. Cui Yan

Tel.:0086-21-968888

Email:exhibition@ciie.org