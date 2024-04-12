Maxeon said its new Sunpower Performance 7 panel series features a power conversion efficiency of up to 22. 7% and an operating temperature coefficient of -0. 29% C. Singapore-based solar module maker Maxeon has unveiled a new TOPCon solar module line for residential and commercial PV projects. "Manufactured with high-quality materials in a robust glass-glass construction, Performance 7 solar panels are built to withstand challenging, real-world conditions like hail, wind, snow, and extreme temperature swings," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Improvements to temperature coefficients, bifacial ...

