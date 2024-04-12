Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has extended the bidding process for 900 MW of solar modules produced under India's domestic content requirements (DCR). Manufacturers now have until April 19 to submit bids for the production and supply of glass-to-backsheet bifacial solar modules with made-in-India PV cells. From pv magazine India SECI has extended the bidding process for 900 MW of DCR solar modules using made-in-India cells under the third tranche of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme. Bids can now be submitted until April 19. SECI also clarified that manufacturers must supply ...

