Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

DELSON, Quebec, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024.
The Company reported a net loss of $108 thousand or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2024 were $105.3 million compared to $105.9 million last year.
Though under pressure from lingering inflation and cautious consumer sentiment, Goodfellow achieved a comparable overall financial performance in the first quarter thanks to its diversified product offering, expertise in value-added services, and efficient distribution systems, as well as its strong, debt-free balance sheet. With uncertain economic conditions ahead, the Company will continue to protect margins and seize opportunities for growth with new and existing customers.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|February 29
2024
|February 28
2023
|$
|$
|Sales
|105,334
|105,925
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|82,546
|84,260
|Selling, administrative and general expenses
|22,884
|21,684
|Net financial costs
|55
|274
|105,485
|106,218
|Loss before income taxes
|(151
|)
|(293
|)
|Income taxes
|(43
|)
|(82
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(108
|)
|(211
|)
|Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Unaudited
|As at
|As at
|As at
|February 29
2024
|November 30
2023
|February 28
2023
|$
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|4,397
|28,379
|1,958
|Trade and other receivables
|69,672
|53,674
|64,295
|Income taxes receivable
|8,254
|6,286
|5,539
|Inventories
|122,802
|98,473
|130,416
|Prepaid expenses
|3,771
|4,215
|3,663
|Total Current Assets
|208,896
|191,027
|205,871
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|33,208
|32,761
|32,368
|Intangible assets
|1,340
|1,487
|1,945
|Right-of-use assets
|10,586
|11,354
|13,905
|Defined benefit plan asset
|15,453
|15,347
|11,690
|Other assets
|777
|777
|802
|Total Non-Current Assets
|61,364
|61,726
|60,710
|Total Assets
|270,260
|252,753
|266,581
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|11,311
|-
|18,636
|Trade and other payables
|44,986
|37,620
|39,070
|Provision
|2,778
|2,789
|2,259
|Dividends payable
|4,256
|-
|4,274
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|4,419
|4,732
|4,763
|Total Current Liabilities
|67,750
|45,141
|69,002
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Provision
|-
|-
|702
|Lease liabilities
|7,878
|8,497
|11,272
|Deferred income taxes
|4,112
|4,112
|3,431
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|11,990
|12,609
|15,405
|Total Liabilities
|79,740
|57,750
|84,407
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|9,370
|9,379
|9,408
|Retained earnings
|181,150
|185,624
|172,766
|190,520
|195,003
|182,174
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|270,260
|252,753
|266,581
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|February 28
2024
|February 28
2023
|$
|$
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|(108
|)
|(211
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of:
|Property, plant and equipment
|835
|745
|Intangible assets
|147
|151
|Right-of-use assets
|1,034
|1,257
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(8
|)
|(10
|)
|Accretion expense on provision
|-
|68
|Provision
|(11
|)
|(22
|)
|Income taxes
|(43
|)
|(82
|)
|Interest expense
|45
|88
|Interest on lease liabilities
|137
|(18
|)
|Funding in deficit of pension plan expense
|(106
|)
|(70
|)
|Other
|1
|(129
|)
|1,923
|1,767
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(32,510
|)
|(16,280
|)
|Interest paid
|(189
|)
|(180
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(1,925
|)
|(3,018
|)
|(34,624
|)
|(19,406
|)
|Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|(32,701
|)
|(17,639
|)
|Financing Activities
|Net increase in bank indebtedness
|-
|2,000
|Net increase in banker's acceptances
|-
|5,000
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,199
|)
|(1,505
|)
|Redemption of shares
|(119
|)
|(120
|)
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|(1,318
|)
|5,375
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(1,282
|)
|(844
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|8
|10
|Other assets
|-
|-
|Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|(1,274
|)
|(834
|)
|Net cash outflow
|(35,293
|)
|(13,098
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|28,379
|3,420
|Cash, end of period
|(6,914
|)
|(9,678
|)
|Cash position is comprised of:
|Cash
|4,397
|1,958
|Bank overdraft
|(11,311
|)
|(11,636
|)
|(6,914
|)
|(9,678
|)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
|(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|Share
Capital
|Retained
Earnings
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|Balance as at November 30, 2022
|9,419
|177,360
|186,779
|Net loss
|-
|(211
|)
|(211
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|-
|(211
|)
|(211
|)
|Dividend
|-
|(4,274
|)
|(4,274
|)
|Redemption of Shares
|(11
|)
|(109
|)
|(120
|)
|Balance as at February 28, 2023
|9,408
|172,766
|182,174
|Balance as at November 30, 2023
|9,379
|185,624
|195,003
|Net loss
|-
|(108
|)
|(108
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|-
|(108
|)
|(108
|)
|Dividend
|-
|(4,256
|)
|(4,256
|)
|Redemption of Shares
|(9
|)
|(110
|)
|(119
|)
|Balance as at February 29, 2024
|9,370
|181,150
|190,520
