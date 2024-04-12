uCertify Named as Finalist in SIIA EdTech CODiE Awards 2024 in 7 Categories

uCertify is excited to announce its nomination as a finalist in seven prestigious SIIA CODiE Award categories. This consistent track record demonstrates our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to facilitate educators and prepare learners for success in today's dynamic job market.

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / uCertify, headquartered in Livermore, California - a leader in interactive and hands-on career and vocational education courseware - is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the following categories.





uCertify Is Finalist in 7 Categories at SIIA CODiE Awards 2024

uCertify has achieved finalist status in an impressive 7 categories for the esteemed SIIA CODiE Awards 2024.

Best Virtual Lab Best Virtual Learning Solution Best Personalized Learning Solution Best Formative Assessment Solution Best College & Career Readiness Solution Best Content Authoring Development Solution Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

The SIIA CODiE Awards recognize the best products, services, and individuals in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

Prashant Gupta, uCertify's CTO, commented, "We are beyond thrilled to be recognized in such a diverse range of categories at the CODiE Awards this year. This is a testament not only to the relentless innovation and hard work of our team but also to the invaluable support and trust from our partners and educators. Each category we are a finalist in reflects a different facet of our commitment to enhancing educational experiences through technology. We see this as a moment to reaffirm our mission to deliver exceptional and transformative learning solutions."

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based, and device-enabled teaching and learning management platform specializing in computer science, Project Management, and IT.

Founded on the principle of "Learn by Doing," uCertify emphasizes interactivity as the key to effective learning. Its virtual environment allows students to engage in hands-on learning and encourages safe exploration and experimentation. The uCertify platform is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led or blended learning.

uCertify's platform supports a variety of learning styles, including self-paced, instructor-led, mentor-guided, and competency-based approaches. It is adaptable for online, remote, or blended learning environments, enhancing educational flexibility and effectiveness.

With more than 1,000 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers an incredible range of topics in its course offerings. The platform provides this solution in a cloud-based, hassle-free environment with powerful and scalable infrastructure and 24x7 support.

About SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition." - Manish Gupta, CEO uCertify

4000, Pimlico Drive, Suite #114-294 Pl

Pleasanton, CA 94588

United States

SIIA contact:

codieawards@siia.net

Contact Information

Meera Yadav

Sr. Manager, Strategic Partnerships

meera.yadav@ucertify.com

(415) 903 2366

SOURCE: uCertify

View the original press release on newswire.com.