Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), an industrial portable power manufacturer, has sold and delivered initial sample units to a large military air force base, marking a significant milestone in the integration of clean and reliable power solutions into military operations.

The specific details of the intended use of the Batt Pack Pro units have not been disclosed due to security concerns; however, this sale underscores the vast potential of fuel-free power technology in military applications. This order represents a continuation of Hybrid Power Solutions' expansion into the military sector, following successful deployments of units to Ukraine and other forces in 2023.

The Batt Pack Pro, originally designed for the mining sector, is now widely used in transit, construction and military applications. With 5,000W of continuous power and up to 10,000W surge capacity, the Batt Pack Pro is weatherproof and engineered to deliver essential power for critical operations in challenging environments.

"We are proud to support military forces with advanced and versatile power solutions," said Francois Byrne, CEO at Hybrid Power Solutions. "The deployment of our Batt Pack Pro units demonstrates our commitment to providing clean, efficient, and dependable power solutions for mission-critical applications."

Key features of the Batt Pack Pro include its 5.1kWh capacity, super tough and rugged construction, shock and vibration resistance, and weatherproof design suitable for indoor or outdoor use in any weather condition-snow, rain, or shine. Engineered to operate in temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F), the Batt Pack Pro ensures reliable performance even in extreme environments.

"Hybrid Power Solutions remains dedicated to advancing fuel-free power technology and supporting military operations worldwide," added Francois Byrne. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with military partners to enhance operational capabilities and promote sustainability in defense operations."

For further information, inquiries, or media opportunities, please contact:

On behalf of the company

Francois Byrne

CEO and Director

invest@hybridps.ca

1 (866) 549-2743

www.investhps.com

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost effective power solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205197

SOURCE: Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.