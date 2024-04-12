VietNam Holding (VNH) posted a solid net asset value (NAV) per share total return (TR) in 2023 of 15.8% (22.4% in US dollar terms), outperforming the Vietnam All Share index (VNAS), which posted an 11.7% return, and its direct peers. The investment manager remains confident that 2024 will be strong for Vietnamese equities, underpinned by average 20% y-o-y expected earnings per share (EPS) growth. VNH recently introduced a share redemption facility (on top of regular share buybacks), which allows shareholders to redeem their shares at NAV each September. We believe that this has contributed to the recent narrowing of VNH's share discount to NAV to 3.0% compared to its three-year average of 14.1%.

