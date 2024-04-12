In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that in March most European solar operators and grids saw less solar irradiance and production than normal, due to enhanced westerly winds bringing moist air off a relatively warm Atlantic ocean. Large areas of the continent saw irradiance down 10% to 25% below normal for March. Most European solar operators and grids saw less solar irradiance and production than normal in March according to data from the Solcast API, due to enhanced westerly winds bringing moist air off a relatively warm Atlantic ocean. Large areas of the ...

