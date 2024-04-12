Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A3CRXZ | ISIN: DK0061540770 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UJ
Frankfurt
12.04.24
08:07 Uhr
0,810 Euro
+0,015
+1,89 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2024 | 13:10
54 Leser
First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 16
April 2024. New shares are issued due to a private placement. 



ISIN:              DK0061540770     
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:              DonkeyRepublic Holding
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,701,276 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,535,725 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  24,237,001 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 6.33       
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10       
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          223811        
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DONKEY        
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton Denmark
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
