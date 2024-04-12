



Original-Research: SFC Energy AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to SFC Energy AG

Company Name: SFC Energy AG

ISIN: DE0007568578



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 12.04.2024

Target price: 34,00 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: 16.2.2021: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 34,00.

Zusammenfassung:

SFC hat ihren Geschäftsbericht 2023 veröffentlicht und die vorläufigen Zahlen bestätigt. Im Jahr 2023 verzeichnete das Unternehmen starkes Wachstum (+39% J/J) und eine deutlich verbesserte Rentabilität. Das bereinigte EBIT hat sich auf EUR9,7 Mio. mehr als verdreifacht und die Marge stieg von 3,7% auf 8,2%. SFC bekräftigt die Prognose für 2024 (Umsatz von EUR142 Mio. bis EUR154 Mio. / Umsatzwachstum von ca. 20% bis 30% J/J und bereinigtes EBITDA zwischen EUR17,5 Mio. und EUR22,4 Mio., ein Plus von 15% bis 47% gegenüber 2023). Im Jahr 2023 hat SFC seine internationale Präsenz und seine Position in der Wertschöpfungskette weiter ausgebaut. Aufgrund der hervorragenden Wettbewerbsposition im Direktmethanol-Brennstoffzellenmarkt und der Entwicklung innovativer Energielösungen auf Basis von Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen erwarten wir, dass SFC ihren profitablen Wachstumskurs auch in den kommenden Jahren fortsetzen wird. Eine hohe Netto-Cash-Position (EUR43,5 Mio.) bietet ausreichend Spielraum zur Finanzierung des organischen und externen Wachstums. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung bei einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR34.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on SFC Energy AG (ISIN: DE0007568578). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 34.00 price target.



SFC has published its 2023 annual report and confirmed preliminary figures. In 2023, the company showed strong growth (+39% y/y) and significantly improved profitability. Adjusted EBIT more than tripled to EUR9.7m and the margin widened from 3.7% to 8.2%. SFC reiterated 2024 guidance (sales of EUR142m - EUR154m / sales growth of ca. 20% to 30% y/y, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR17.5m and EUR22.4m, a plus of between 15% and 47% compared to the 2023 figure). In 2023, SFC broadened its international footprint and its position on the value chain. Given its outstanding competitive position on the direct methanol fuel-cell market and the development of innovative hydrogen fuel-cell-based energy solutions, we expect SFC to continue on its profitable growth trajectory in the coming years. A high net cash position (EUR43.5m) offers sufficient leeway for financing organic and external growth. We confirm our Buy recommendation at an unchanged EUR34 price target.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29403.pdf



