London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Resourcing Tomorrow - Europe's most influential and largest mining event is returning to London on the 3rd - 5th December. This year's focus will be on how the industry is 'breaking out of the echo chamber', underscoring the imperative for miners to lead the global effort in the energy transition, achieve decarbonisation targets, and address the issues in the industry that inhibit progress.

By redefining how it engages with its broader partners, including OEMs, energy companies, and governments, the mining industry can capitalise on its unique positioning to generate solutions, and ultimately move the industry to the next level.

The first Agenda has just been released, at a time when the industry stands on the brink of transformative change: harnessing this opportunity necessitates a departure from conventional wisdom and a comprehensive re-evaluation of the mining industry's positioning.

Key themes of this year's conference include critical minerals supply & production; sustainability and ESG metrics; capitalising on the growing influence of EVs, OEMs, and Energy Companies; applications of digitalisation and AI; and data, automation & robotics and cyber security.

"Resourcing Tomorrow heralds the dawn of a new era in mining, returning to London this December. This year's spotlight on breaking the echo chamber urges miners to lead the charge in the global energy transition. From decarbonization to industry hurdles, it's time for bold action and collaboration. By forging new partnerships with OEMs, energy giants, and governments, the mining sector can spearhead innovative solutions. As we unveil our agenda amidst transformative times, we invite industry leaders to redefine mining's narrative and embrace the future," said Nick Rastall, Portfolio Director of Resourcing Tomorrow and Mines and Money

Resourcing Tomorrow brings together 2,000 professionals from across the globe, including investors and key players in the mining, resources, and energy sectors, OEMs, technology companies, law firms, governmental bodies, and more.

This year's conference will be structured around the guidance of an exceptional Advisory Board, featuring industry leaders from renowned organisations such as Anglo, BHP, and Kenmare. This collection of expertise ensures the event addresses pressing industry challenges effectively.

The 2024 event will continue the highly acclaimed features, including:

Resourcing Tomorrow's Government Roundtable, uniting more than 20 Ministers alongside industry executives to discuss critical minerals and shape policy frameworks.

The Next Generation Leaders Programme, designed to open the world of mining to the next generation.

The Mining Spotlight and Mining Pitch battles, providing timely insights and updates from a selection of exploration and development companies.

The Gala Dinner and Awards, showcasing excellence in the industry. This event serves as the perfect end to a week of networking opportunities and insight, and as the ideal venue to entertain your clients and connect with the industry's most influential individuals.

This year, to further complement the pillars of the Resourcing Tomorrow event, the 2024 conference will host:

Global Opportunities sessions: in collaboration with government partners, these sessions showcase trade and investment opportunities.

Project Development sessions: these will explore financing sources, examine successful case studies, and ultimately equip miners and investors alike with methodologies to identify and mitigate project risks.

Roundtables: these promise to provide expert insights and lively discussions on pressing topics to gain fresh perspectives and valuable information.

Breakfast Briefings: starting each day strong, with investigations into Green Steel, Scope 3 Emissions Reporting, and New Thinking in Battery and EV Supply Chains to discover actionable insights to propel your business forward.

Join us at Resourcing Tomorrow in London on the 3rd - 5th of December to ignite innovation, foster collaboration, and drive industry progression. For more information and registration, visit resourcingtomorrow.com.

