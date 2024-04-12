In a its latest monthly column for pv magazine, SolarPower Europe describes which policy tools are expected to help Europe move at a faster pace in solar and renewable energy deployment. The European trade body discusses the upcoming support schemes, the transformation of the PPA market and the rise of green finance. In 2023, global investment in solar overtook investment in oil for the first time. In the story of the energy transition, investing capital in solar energy has never been so exciting - solar booms while the cost of generating solar electricity drops. The script for solar project development ...

