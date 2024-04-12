This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Maria Sabella, CEO and founder of Italy-based Enlight Energy Services. She told as, in some cases, at the beginning of her working relationships, she felt some prejudgment from male colleagues, but she also aknowledged, that the initial reaction disappeared after the focus on the details of the activity to be performed increased. The European solar industry experienced its take-off fifteen years ago when several women were already into STEM-related university studies and professional roles, so we had the chance to start building expertise ...

