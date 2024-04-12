Anzeige
12.04.2024
Compadre Welcomes Its Latest Addition, Matt Linnell

CULVER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Creative marketing agency Compadre is excited to welcome Matt Linnell as its new Creative Director. With a rich background spanning esteemed agencies such as MOCEAN, TPG (Trailer Park Group), Eclipse, and Loyal Kaspar, Linnell brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in creating compelling and award-winning campaigns for some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Matt Linnell

Matt Linnell
On Set



Linnell has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Netflix, Apple, Disney+, Warner Bros., Amazon, Hulu, Peacock, Viacom, HBO, STARZ, and many more. His expertise spans various platforms, including AV, social, and digital media.

"Close creative collaboration and partnerships are everything in a world where the goals and challenges of our clients are changing daily. I couldn't be more excited and proud to be working with Robert, Chuck, Curtis, Ryan, Jessica and the entire team here at Compadre. Great things are coming in 2024." - Matt Linnell

Prior to joining Compadre, Linnell served as the Senior Vice President and Director/Creative Director at Trailer Park Group, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the agency's creative vision and overseeing numerous successful campaigns. His impressive portfolio includes multiple Clio and Promax award-winning spots for iconic brands such as Marvel's Deadpool, Paramount's Heathers, TNT's Animal Kingdom, and STARZ's Power and Outlander.

In addition to his creative prowess, Linnell brings a unique blend of skills and experiences to his role. A former pro snowboarder, Linnell's early days were shaped in snow-skate-surf culture, where he discovered a love of adventure and fearlessness, always pushing the envelope to deliver innovative solutions.

"Matt Brings a passion for creative that really suits Compadre's approach. His experience from running editorial teams to developing custom content to directing to executive leadership gives a very unique POV that shores up our offering in a very strong way. I'm really excited to see what we get into together." - Curtis Doss, ECD, Compadre

Contact Information

Sean Laughlin
Marketing Manager
sean@hicompadre.com
9495334494

SOURCE: Compadre

