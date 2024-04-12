Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRDY | ISIN: DK0060079531 | Ticker-Symbol: DS81
Tradegate
12.04.24
14:44 Uhr
152,00 Euro
-0,95
-0,62 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSV A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,55151,9014:52
151,65151,7514:52
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2024 | 14:22
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 16
April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060079531            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         DSV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 219,000,000 shares (DKK 219,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        5,000,000 shares (DKK 5,000,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  214,000,000 shares (DKK 214,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DSV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3415                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.