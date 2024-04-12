Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank and Trust Company Recognized As '2024 Best Company to Work for in New York'

Orange Bank & Trust Company, the economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 132 years, was recently recognized as one of the "2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York," alongside some of the biggest names in the state's finance, real estate, health care, technology, and nonprofit sectors.

The distinction reflects an esteemed workplace culture that is stronger than ever as the Bank continues to grow. With approximately $2.5 billion in assets, the Bank has more than 220 employees spanning 17 offices across Orange, Westchester, Rockland and Bronx counties, including a brand-new branch location in Yonkers, the state's third-largest city.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Company to Work for in New York," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO. "Our employees' deep industry knowledge and unwavering commitment to client service has always been one of our top market differentiators, and we're highly invested in our people."

"Our employees are some of the brightest bankers in the industry, and our company culture focuses on developing talent, empowering team members and supporting lifelong careers," said Jacob Rahiman, Orange Bank & Trust Company's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We bank on our team: our success depends on being well-trained, inspired and trusted advisors to clients, and we are dedicated to giving our employees the key skills to support the businesses and communities we serve."

Led by The New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group and Rochester Business Journal, the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York is a research-driven program that examines a company's practices, benefits and employee perspectives.

"I chose to work for Orange Bank & Trust Company 36 years ago because it was a small, community bank that valued employee development," said Carla Alfieri, 1st Vice President and Senior Private Banker. "Starting out as a teller, I was supported by an amazing team, and I instantly loved working with clients. I continuously progressed both professionally and personally, and although I never expected this to be a lifelong career, I am happy it is!"

The best places of employment in New York are identified in three categories: small companies (15-99 employees), medium companies (100-249 employees) and large companies (250 or more employees). There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consisted of 75 percent of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

The Bank will be honored alongside other winners of the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York at a celebration in Albany on April 18. A full list of this year's winners can be found here.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, facilitating region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

