Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Carducci to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Carducci has served as Glow's Chief Commercial Officer and Director since inception and has played a pivotal role leading the Company's commercial strategy and execution including sales, marketing, go-to-market and corporate identity. Mr. Carducci is a seasoned CPG and tech-focused business leader with over a decade of experience at some of the world's most recognizable tier-one CPG companies, including Nestle and Kraft, along with world leading cannabis marketplace and resource tech platform, Leafly. With a unique combination of experience in building large, global CPG businesses and early-stage cannabis and tech startups, Mr. Carducci's broad experience will support Glow's rapidly accelerating commercial growth agenda.

"Having been part of the founding team of Glow and involved in nearly all aspects of the business - I'm very confident in the Company's outlook over the next 12 months and expect 2024 to be a transformation year as we accelerate revenue growth and move the business towards profitability," said Rob Carducci, CEO, Glow LifeTech. "The Company is at a commercial inflection point with the strong early traction from our recent cannabis brand launches in Canada; we are energized and primed for growth."

In conjunction with Mr. Carducci's appointment as CEO, W. Clark Kent will be stepping down from his role as CEO and Director of the Company effective immediately to concentrate his role at Scryb Inc. As a founding member of Glow, Mr. Kent was integral to the formation of the Company, and will continue to be a great supporter and act as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Glow is also pleased to announce the appointment of James Van Staveren to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Van Staveren has a decade of experience navigating junior public markets, having supported capital raises, M&A, and corporate development initiatives. James currently manages corporate development and investor relations for Glow in addition to his other roles at Scryb Inc. and Cybeats Technologies Corp. James graduated in 2013 with an Economics and Finance degree from Western University.

Medhanie Tekeste and Greg Falck have resigned as Directors of Glow, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank them for their valuable contributions and wish them success in future endeavours.

The Company recently announced its largest product launch to-date, more than doubling its active SKUs available for sale in Ontario. https://bit.ly/3vMUKc4.

About Glow LifeTech Corp

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

